The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marcus Schwoeppe, 28, homeless, was charged Friday with theft of mail.
• Debra K. Blan, 56, of the 1600 block of Mayo Street, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Carolyn D. Lucas, 42, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Louis A. Conder, 52, of the 40 block of Plum Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
