The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Paul Warrenfeltz, 22, of the 4300 block of Loft Cove was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua Schmidt, 36, of Irving, Texas, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Achilles S. Moorman, 38, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy W. Pettus, 31, of the 300 block of Industrial Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Donnie J. Wooldridge, 55, of the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive was charged Tuesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Mohawk Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A motor vehicle decal was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Jackson Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at Full Gospel Church, 1621 Jackson St.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Kristy L. Kerchevall, 55, of the 3700 block of Haywood Court struck a pedestrian, Austin R. Mayfield, 19, of the 2400 block of Duke Drive at 6:55 p.m. Monday on Frederica Street near Southtown Boulevard. Mayfield was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Jason E. Bellamy, 39, of the 4500 block of Woodlake Run and a car driven by Stacy A. Leslie, 45, of the 200 block of Rudy Road. Leslie and her passenger, Judell Coleman, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Shane A. Smithey, 27, homeless was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 90300 block of Stillhouse Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.