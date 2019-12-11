The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan T. Moseley, 21, of the 1300 block of Gilbert Lane was charged Monday with theft of identity.
• Cornelius L. King, 38, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged Monday with complicity to commit first-degree assault, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Leah B. Leistner, 23, of Tell City was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of East 18th Street.
• A wallet, jewelry, a driver's license and credit cards worth $1,502 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2000 block of Merriewood Drive.
• Candles worth $669 were reported stolen Monday from Bath and Body Works, 5000 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Michael L. Barnes, 24, of Evansville was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, defacing a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
Kentucky State Police
• Gerardo Gonzalez, 20, of the 5400 block of Old Lydanne Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Haley D. Knight, 25, homeless, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.