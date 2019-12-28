The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher A. Carrico, 43, of the 40 block of East 20th Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Brian S. Quinn, 33, of the 2600 block of West Fifth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree bailjumping.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• A pickup truck sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Wednesday while parked in the 2500 block of South York Street.
• A Ford F-150 pickup truck worth $1,000 was reported stolen Dec. 20 while parked in the 100 block of East 14th Street.
• A wallet containing cash, identity and credit cards checks worth $826 was reported stolen Thursday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A burglary was reported Thursday at a home in the 5200 block of Windy Hollow Road.
