The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kenneth R. Payne, 47, of the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Katelyn A. Stevenson, 18, of the 200 block of Church Street was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• David B. Willis, 56, of the 3600 block of West Second Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• William J. Rao, 31, of the 7200 block of Crooked Creek Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael A. Mulligan, 28, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A television worth $50 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 500 block of Elm Street.
• An umbrella, cash and a computer tablet worth $841 was reported stolen Friday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
• Three mailed packages containing shoes worth $250 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2100 block of East 19th Street. The shoes were recovered.
• A printer, mirror, guitar, banjo, shoe rack TV and baseball bat worth $260 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of West Third Street.
• A scooter worth $850 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1600 block of Center Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 11:54 a.m. Friday on East Parrish Avenue near Leitchfield Road. They were a car driven by Thomas L. Weikel, 37, of Hartford and a car driven by Shevy Meeker, 27, of Livermore. Meeker's passenger, Caitlin Meeker, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A car driven by Jayson W. Billings, 47, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 left the road and overturned at 7:17 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard. Billings was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
