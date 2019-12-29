The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Lawrence A. Hatfield, 31, of the 8400 block of Haynes Station was charged Friday with theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Casey C. Allen, 27, of the 2300 block of Wright Avenue was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Marcus A. Hughes, 38, of the 1400 block of East Fourth Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew D. Davis, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Olivia C. Jewell, 22, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Savannah M. Goffinet, 20, of Tell City, Indiana, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Chase T. Sandefur, 30, of the 2300 block of Middleground Road was charged Friday with second-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Destiny F. Goatee, 34, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Friday with second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Bradley L. Davis, 43, of the 1300 block of Independence Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mary A. Taylor, 39, of the 2100 block of Westerfield Drive was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Brittany L. Oliver, 32, of the 3000 block of Epworth Lane left the road and overturned at 9:52 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of Todd Bridge Road. Oliver was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A car driven by Gregory Ferguson, 21, of the 4700 block of Windy Hollow Road lost control and overturned Wednesday in the 4500 block of Windy Hollow Road. Ferguson and his passenger, Jordan Ferguson, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A car driven by William Rhodes, 92, of Philpot left the road and struck a tree at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of Boston Laffoon Road. Rhodes was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Robert L. Basham, 46, of Philpot was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• James M. Reeder, 35, of the 1300 block of West Fifth Street was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), second-degree escape and first-degree bailjumping.
