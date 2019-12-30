The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Pau Khai, 44, of the 3800 block of Frederica Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Brandon Johnston, 21, of the 3400 block of Surrey Drive East, was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
• Joe Wilson, 68, of the 2000 block of Bates Hollow Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.