The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Juan B. Munuz Gutierrez, 31, of the 1900 block of Hall Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Timothy A. Bradshaw, 55, of the 1700 block of East 22nd Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Cin Lal, 31, of the 2300 block of Monroe Avenue, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Clifford Stewart, 25, of the 2200 blcok of Wilson Lane, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
