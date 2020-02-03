The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Misty Hernandez, 40, of the 2900 block of Baybrook Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert J. Chilcoate, 39, of Louisville, was charged Saturday with possession of a handgun by a felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing police and tampering with physical evidence.
• Brittany N. Stepp, 27, of Henderson, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and third-degree possession
of a controlled
substance (unspecified).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Charletta R. Davis-Suttles, 31, address not given, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
