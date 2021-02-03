The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A cash register valued at $350 and $300 in cash were reported stolen Sunday in the 2600 block of Veach Road.
• Crabi Lopez, 35, of the 1800 block Triplett Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Bryan D. Feldpausch, 41, address unknown was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of identity.
• Carl J. Lovett, 39, of the 800 block of Stone Street was charged Monday with theft of identity, theft of mail matter and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools worth $1,900 were reported stolen Sunday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• Prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1700 block of Pawnee Place.
• A scooter worth $1,500 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2600 block of West Victory Court.
• Tires and rims worth $3,035 were reported stolen Jan. 21 from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Stone Street.
• Hand and power tools worth $1,360 were reported stolen Monday from Armstrong, 4900 Millers Mill Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jason P. Duplantis, 57, of the 400 block of Greystone Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving without a license/negligence in an accident and failure to produce an insurance card.
• A bike was reported stolen Sunday in the 2000 block of East 22nd Street.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Monday when its windshield was hit with a brick in the 400 block of Reid Road.
• A trailer and four-wheeler were reported stolen Monday from 4000 block of Kentucky 144.
• A bench was reported stolen Monday from Pizza By The Guy, 3115 Commonwealth Court.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at Perfect Swing 5224 Kentucky 54.
• Various items were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at TLD Logistics Services, 2615 Kentucky 81.
