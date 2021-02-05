The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gregory L. Powers, 46, of the 5300 block of Sturgeon Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robin L. Goedinghaus, 49, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Kortney T. Osborne, 28, of the the 5300 block of Sturgeon Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A firearm discharge was reported Thursday in the 600 block of Cedar Street. An occupied home was struck, but no one was injured.
• Cash worth $100 was reported stolen in a Wednesday robbery at a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A rape was reported Wednesday at the Cadillac Motel, 1311 West Second Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A Ford Fusion worth $3,500 was reported stolen Jan. 31 from the 1200 block of West 12th Street.
• A catalytic converter worth $700 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at Settle Memorial Church, 202 East Fourth St.
• A smart phone worth $692 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 500 block of Orchard Street.
