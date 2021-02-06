The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Johnathon Fenwick, 22, of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree strangulation.
• Trinidad Rivera, 30, of the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Bryan D. Feldpausch, 41, of the 800 block of Stone Street was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Carl J. Lovett, 39, of the 800 block of Stone Street was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Alejandro Nunez, 20, of the 3300 block of Bentree Avenue was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
• Catalytic converters worth $1,200 were reported stolen Wednesday from buses parked at Audubon Area Community Services, 1100 Walnut St.
• A vacant apartment sustained $1,001 in vandalism damage Wednesday in the 700 block of Plum Street. A Lexus ES250 also sustained $3,000 in vandalism damage during the incident.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Thursday from Family Dollar, 2415 West Parrish Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A home sustained vandalism damage when a window was broken out Thursday in the 2400 block of Keenland Parkway.
