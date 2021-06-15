The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chauncy William Martin, 38, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• A smartphone valued at $1,296 was reported stolen from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St., on Friday.
• A firearm valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from a residence in the 400 block of Tampa Drive on Sunday.
• A Nissan Altima valued at $26,600 was reported stolen from Don Moore Nissan, 4216 Frederica St., on Friday.
• A total of $1,000 in currency was reported stolen from a residence in the 4700 block of Sydney Lane on Friday.
