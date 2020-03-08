The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael A. Mulligan, 28, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Friday with first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• James T. Paris, 39, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and second offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Candy L. Burk, 39, address unknown was charged Friday with third-degree assault of a police officer, theft of identity of another without consent and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of contents from vehicle $500 or more but under $10,000.
• William Pleasant, 54, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Friday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Stephen W. Tindle, 40, of unknown address was charged Friday with second-degree escape.
• James Kessinger, 28, of the 1100 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with receiving $10,000 or more of stolen property, driving under the influence and first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joey E. Ray, 40, of the 4600 block of Town Square Court was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000 and third-degree assault of a police officer.
• Randall L. Thomas, 60, of Fordsville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher Cuyler, 41, of Potage, Michigan, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
