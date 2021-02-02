The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron M. Casner, 31, (homeless) was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Jerry L. Rook, 37, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Monday with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• David A. Peavler, 37, of the 4000 block of West Fourth Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darren Ray Simpson, 28, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.
• Christopher Eaves, 40, of the 2200 block of Court Turf Loop was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
• A pearl necklace valued at $200 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 100 block of Plum Street.
• A license plate was reported stolen Friday in the 1300 block of Claranette Court.
• Two license plates were reported stolen Friday in the 5700 block of Kentucky Highway 144.
• A cash register valued at $350 and $300 in cash were reported stolen Sunday in the 2600 block of Veach Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jason P. Duplantis, 57, of the 400 block of Greystone Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving without a license/negligence in an accident and failure to produce an insurance card.
• A bike was reported stolen Sunday in the 2000 block of East 22nd Street.
