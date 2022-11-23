The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Austin P. Lanham, 25, address unknown was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and carrying a concealed deadly weapon by a prior deadly weapon felony offender.
• Nicholas Hubbard, 40, of the 4300 block of Antler Avenue was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• De-Shaun A. Hagan, 27, of the 12500 block of U.S. 431 was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at an office building in the 200 block of Salem Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:08 p.m. Friday on Frederica Street near West 14th Street. They were a car driven by Theresa G. Morrow, 58, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard and a sport utility vehicle driven by Linda V. Crabtree, 77, of the 1700 block of Standish Place. Morrow, Crabtree and Crabtree’s passenger, Martha J. Bastin, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Three vehicles collided at 6 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Kirsten M. Swisher, 27, of the 1900 block of Oak Avenue, a car driven by Steven R. Dean, 52, of the 1700 block of Maple Avenue and a sport utility vehicle driven by Bryan E. Beauchamp, 57, of West Salem, Illinois. Swisher and her passenger, Emerson Alley, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A trailer was reported stolen Monday from the 2100 block of East Fourth Street. Reports say the theft is believed to have taken place Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.