The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert A. Brice, 46, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence and driving under the influence.
• Antwon R. Douglas, 28, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Monday with first-degree bailjumping.
• Corrina M. Trevino, 41, of the 800 block of Oglesby Street was charged Monday with theft by deception (cold checks) under $10,000.
• A robbery was reported at 9:54 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Moreland Park, 1300 Hickman Ave. The victims told police they were in their vehicle when two men approached them, brandished handguns and took cash and a handgun. The men then left the scene in a vehicle with two other people, reports say.
• A firearm discharge was reported at 3:29 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1900 block of Tamarack Road. Reports say six rounds were fired at the home with was occupied at the time of the shooting. Four bullet fragments were found inside the home. No one was injured.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1300 block of West Seventh Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary in the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive.
• A Chevrolet Silverado and mail worth $4,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2100 block of Griffith Avenue.
• A post hole digger and a shovel worth $50 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary from a non-attached garage in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Saint Mary's Drive.
• A Chevrolet Uplander worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2200 block of Village Run. The vehicle was recovered.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Crittenden Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A motorcycle gas tank and a motorcycle seat worth $350 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a rental storage facility in the 100 block of Omega Street.
• A Chevrolet Impala Worth $2,800 was reported stolen Saturday from Don Moore, 4216 Frederica St.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Emory Drive.
• Two TVs, an XBox One and a DVD player worth $525 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Wing Avenue.
• A TV and a computer tablet worth $350 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 3500 block of Comanche Place.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:32 p.m. Saturday on J.R. Miller Boulevard near East 14th Street. They were a car driven by Deborah C. Oberst, 66, of the 2000 block of Viola Gardens and a pickup truck driven by Jarred B. Adams, 45, of the 3600 block of Knotts Ferry Loop. Oberst was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Darren R. King, 30, of Nashville, Tennessee was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jay T. Basham III, 51, of Hawesville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Katherine M. Porter, 22, of the 3300 block of Allen Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A Ford Crown Victoria was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 710 block of Deserter Creek Road. The vehicle was recovered.
• A camera and an e-cigarette battery worth $125 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 9900 block of Kentucky 764. The items were recovered.
• Two garbage toters were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 4100 block of Hayden Road.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by William T. Sheldon, 17, of Lewisport left the road and struck a ditch at 9:38 p.m. Friday on U.S. 60 near the U.S. 231 Exit. Sheldon was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A pickup truck driven by Victoria G. Clouse, 16, of the 2500 block of Duke Drive was struck on the mirror by a vehicle that fled the scene at 7:46 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Kentucky 554. Clouse was struck with debris from the mirror and was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• James O. Sutherlin, 45, of the 2000 block of East Sixth Street was charged Sunday with flagrant non-support.
