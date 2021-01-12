The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Windy McCarty, 33, of the 2400 block of Downing Drive was charged Saturday with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Eti Marcus Aleaga, 40, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth and heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tan Louis Vuitton purses valued at $5,000 were reported stolen on Thursday in the 2200 block of Ragu Drive.
• A 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue valued at $2,000 was reported stolen on Thursday in the 600 block Triplett Street.
• Mail was reported stolen on Thursday in the 1700 block of Ford Avenue.
• A 2003 Mercedes-Benz van valued at $35,000 was reported stolen on Friday in the 600 block of Emory Drive.
• Clothes valued at $600 and cash in the amount of $2,000 were reported stolen on Friday at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
• Merchandise valued at $1,210 was reported stolen on Friday at Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A handgun valued at $200 and CDs valued at $20 were reported stolen on Sunday in the 1700 block of Epworth Lane.
• A 1988 Chevy truck valued at $500 was reported stolen on Sunday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
• A 2007 Ford Edge valued at $4,000 was reported on Sunday in the 2700 block of Flamingo Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Darren M. McCubbins, 26, of the 400 block of Clay Street was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth and LSD), possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
