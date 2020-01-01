The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua Hall, 35, address unknown was charged Monday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Frankie A. Townsend, 59, of the 2700 block of West Fifth Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kimberly B. Lane, 23, of the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Daniel L. Stogner, 33, of Maceo was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Four juveniles were charged Sunday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• A rape was reported Monday on West Parrish Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A robbery was reported Monday at 6:42 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Heartland Crossing Boulevard. The victim reported two unknown men assaulted her and attempted to steal her purse. The purse was recovered.
• A Honda Accord was reported stolen at 6:47 p.m. Monday from a parking lot in the 3000 block of Highland Point Drive. The victim reported two men stole his vehicle but returned it a few minutes later.
