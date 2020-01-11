The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eli J. Wright, 22, of the 1200 block of Omega Street was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Terri L. Clowes, 46, of the 600 block of Center Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dylan H. Vanaway, 27, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Thursday with second-degree escape.
• Rodney W. Lyle, 46, of the 6900 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Jewelry and cash worth $1,500 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 0-100 block of Orchard Street.
• A scooter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
Traffic accidents
• A semitrailer driven by Michael Vanover, 63, of the 6900 block of Kentucky 1389 struck a pedestrian, Heather Hagan, 46, of the 2800 block of Summer Pointe Court at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday on East Fourth Street. Hagan was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was listed Friday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Melinda B. Byrd, 30, of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James B Reynolds Jr., 42, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Christopher L. Spencer, 30, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A handgun, a purse and other items were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Oakhurst Road.
• A Chevrolet pickup truck was reported stolen Thursday from the 3300 block of Grist Road. The truck was later recovered.
• Several mailboxes were reported to have sustained vandalism damage Thursday in the 900 block of Lakeside Garden.
• A Honda Accord was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 5700 block of Curdsville-Delaware Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.