The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven Dale Fister, 44, of the 6600 block of Thoreau Village, Utica was charged Saturday with first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brice Taylor Pride, 19, of the 2200 block of E. 19th St. was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Jessica Johnson, 34, of the 500 block of Maplewood Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Andrew W. Howard, 42, of the 9400 block of Kentucky Highway 144 was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
