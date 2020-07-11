The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jaymes Ard, 31, of the 2200 block of E. 19th Street, was charged on Thursday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property $500 or more and first-degree robbery.
• Autumn Payne, 27, of the 8900 block of Sacra Drive, Maceo, Kentucky, was charged on Friday with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault.
• Eric Reardon, 27, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault (minor injury).
• Nathan Stallings, 34, of the 3800 block of Steele Drive, was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery.
• James Terrell, 28, of the 700 block of Hall Street, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
