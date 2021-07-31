The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Traffic Accidents
• Two vehicles collided Wednesday at Breckenridge Street and East Ninth Street. They were a Ford F-150 driven by Greta M. Hardman, of the 3400 block of Deer Trail, and a Can-Am Spyder driven by Phillip D. Boatman, of the 800 block of Clay Street. Boatman was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided Wednesday at Allen Street and West Ninth Street. They were a Buick Lucerne driven by Kisha K. Adamic of 3700 block of Silverdale Road and a Ford Ranger driven by James J. Samuel of 1000 block West Eighth Street. Samuel was treated at OHRH and released.
