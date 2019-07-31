The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kelly A. Brown, 47, of the 1400 block of Robin Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremiah W. Collins, 34, of the 500 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
• James M. Duke, 47, of the 1500 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Daniel D. Kennedy, 50, of the 1100 block of Moreland Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher A. Smith, 30, of the 200 block of Lakewood Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree forgery and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• An assault was reported Sunday at Ten-O-Six Nightclub, 1006 E. Fourth St. The victim reported being hit in the head by a beer bottle.
• A motor vehicle registration decal worth $80 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at a home in the 2000 block of Crestwood Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A trailer, an American flag, a flag pole and a teepee statue worth $300 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 7200 block of Old Masonville Road.
• A vehicle had its tires cut and sustained other vandalism damage Monday at a home in the 5300 block of Millers Mill Road.
• A handgun was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle at a home in the 300 block of Kentucky 140 East.
