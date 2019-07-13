The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nataniel A. Gillaspie, 30, of the 2200 block of Hutch Lane, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
• Dianesia D. Palmer, 38, of the 1700 block of 21st Street, was charged Friday with trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds).
• Martin L. Jones, 34, of the 100 block of West Walnut Street, was charged Friday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• Jonathon D. Poole, 32, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine).
• Jason L. Statts, 45, of the 4500 block of Englewood Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Austin J. Faner, 23, of the 1100 block of North Maple Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Ryan A. Vantuyl, 32, of Buffalo, New York, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
