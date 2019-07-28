The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• SeptemberHicks, 20, of the 300 block of Dieterle Drive was charged Fridaywith first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Keven L. Riggs, 58, of the 3000 block of Daviess Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lindsey Elise Paschall, 33, of Kirksey was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Keith D. James, 68, of the 1300 block of Claranette Court was charged Friday with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Michael A. Stupp, 49, of the 1100 block of Carter Road was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eddie Bender, 23, of the 1900 block of East 17th Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
