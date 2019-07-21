The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Edward V. McDuffie, 52, of the 3500 block of Fields Road was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
• Muhammad Jamil Ahmad, 31, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Arthur J. Abbeduto, 55, of the 8100 block of Haynes Station Road was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substances (meth, cocaine and unspecified).
• Embry L. Luallen, 25, of the 1900 block of Lewis Lane was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• At 1:40 p.m. Friday, a vehicle driven by Avery N. Green, 22, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue, left the roadway in the 1200 block of Reid Road. Green was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. No condition report was available at press time.
