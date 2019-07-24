The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kenneth S. Clark, 46, homeless, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and persistent felony offender.
• Cody A. Dennison, 24, of the 1100 block of Oglesby Place was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A bicycle worth $725 was reported stolen Monday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• A trailer and contents worth $9,000 were reported stolen Monday while parked in the 600 block of West Second Street. The items were recovered.
• A Playstation 4, game controller, cash, DVDs and a debit card worth $700 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Plum Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:32 p.m. Friday on Commonwealth Court near Kentucky 54. They were a car driven by Jack M. Bains, 52, of Oneota, Alabama, and a car driven by Michael Johnson, 65, of Hawesville. Johnson was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Tuesday in fair condition.
• A car driven by Embry L. Luallen, 25 of the 1900 block of Lewis Lane struck a parked vehicle at 4:16 p.m. Saturday on Booth Avenue near Mayfair Avenue. Luallen was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:29 p.m. Saturday on West Third Street near Walnut Street. They were a motorcycle driven by Ayhden Sorrells, 16, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street and a pickup truck driven by Madison Avery, 20, of the 300 block of Burlew Boulevard. Sorrells was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 7:34 p.m. Sunday on Carter Road near O'Bryan Boulevard. They were a car driven by Logan P. Buckman, 22, of the 2700 block of Chestnut Bend and a sport utility vehicle driven by Gerald D. Jolly, 63, of the 2900 block of East Yellowstone Drive. Jolly and his passenger, Becky Jolly, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday on East Fifth Street near Triplett Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Steven Hall, 49, of the 300 block of East 21st Street and a pickup truck driven by Karen R. Simon, 59, of Cadiz. Hall was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• John M. Dinning, 47, of the 300 block of East 21st Street was charged Monday with use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16) and use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer for a sex offense.
• Tools worth $2,000 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at Circle C Contracting, 4028 Kentucky 144.
• Three tomato plants and a banana tree worth $75 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1900 block of Monarch Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:29 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 60 near Kelly Cemetery Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Trace A. Self, 18, of the 2500 block of West Fifth Street and a van driven by Jeffrey S. Pierson, 48, of the 100 block of West 24th Street. Pierson was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Destiny L. Wilson, 17, left the road and overturned at 6:18 p.m. Friday on Griffith Station Road. Wilson and her passenger, Ashia Johnson, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Preston J. Mattingly, 18, of the 5200 block of Curdsville Delaware Road was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.