The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sara Michelle Baker, 37, of the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joshua Steven McCarty, 45, of the 7400 block of Curdsville-Delaware Road was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• April Ann Dawn Reece, 42, of the 3700 block of Ashbyburg Road was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Kentucky State Police
• Richard Kerry Bell, 36, of Henderson was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Tyson Nicole Presley, 36, of Calhoun was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
