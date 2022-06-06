The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dawson L. Clark, 22, of the 3000 block of Quincy Court was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Sarah Wiseman-Niceley, 34, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mark Rohrscheib, 59, of the 500 block of Omega Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher L. Smith, 36, of the 200 block of Hartford Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
