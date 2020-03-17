The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Logan W. Husk, 19, of the 2700 block of Daviess Street was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• Barry B. Wilson, 63, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive West was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Mary J. Riley-Canter, 40, homeless, was charged Sunday with theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Margaret C. Brown, 44, of the 800 block of Walnut Street was charged Sunday with theft of mail matter.
• Shane Vincent, 27, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree escape, and first-degree burglary.
• Herman Delgado, 41, of Arizona, was charged Saturday with trafficking in a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Demetrius A. Carter, 34, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• William King, 39, of the 700 block of Deer Trail Court, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Cash, syringes, keys and a golf club worth $1,050 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at Encompass Health, 2625 Frederica St.
• Nothing was stolen but the front door was shattered in a Friday burglary at Family Dollar, 1501 W. Second St.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at Packages Plus, 117 E. 18th St.
• Tools worth $550 were reported stolen Friday at a home in the 3700 block of West Placid Place.
• A Mazda 3 worth $6,000 was reported stolen Saturday while parked in the 800 block of Jackson Street.
• A handgun worth $525 was reported stolen Sunday from the Owensboro Sportscenter, 1300 Hickman Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Austin A. Hunnicut, 20, of the 6900 block of Lamplite Circle, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.