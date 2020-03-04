The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Douglas Dickinson, 42, of the 400 block of Frederica Street was charged Tuesday with DUI.
• Christopher Briner, 45, of the 600 block of Fairfax Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Shaun Patrick Fry, 40, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree meth trafficking.
• Jeffrey Hodges, 29 of the 50th block of Gilmour Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree meth trafficking.
• Jewelry and cash valued at $15,000 were reported stolen on Tuesday during a burglary in 1000 block of Byers Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.