The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry W. Pointer, 30, of the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
Kentucky State Police
• Kathlynn N. Johnston, 28, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Andrew J. Simmons, 19, of the 3900 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Ja’Ryan M. Williams, 26, of Atlanta, Georgia was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
