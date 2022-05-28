The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William R. Hunt, 33, of the 3200 block of St. Ann Street was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Kentucky State Police
• Timmie Dwayne Johnson, 31, of the 4100 block of Benttree Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone).
• Taylor Diane Thorpe, 26, of the 600 block of Tamarack Road was charge Friday with driving under the influence and trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or femtanyl derivatives)
