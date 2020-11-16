The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Russell Aaron Wilkerson, 41, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Phillip Ray Morris, 34, of the 600 block of Crittenden Street was charged Friday with third-degree assault (of a police officer).
• Kevin A. Bowler, 43, of the 2200 block of McConnell Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• Joseph K. Mayfield, 40, of the 3700 block of Hawthorne Drive, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary and third-degree arson.
Kentucky State Police
• Gabriel Christian Jones, 23, of the 2600 block of Holland Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Frankie Lee Jewel, 53, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
