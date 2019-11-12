The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Wayne V. Howard, 31, of the 2300 block of McConnell was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Charles W. Boswell, 47, of the 1200 block of Payne Avenue was charged Sunday with second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
• James T. Mattingly, 29, of the 300 block of East 20th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• William N. Hatcher, 37, of the 700 block of Dornell Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher A. Smith, 33, of the 200 block of Lakewood Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Daniel R. York, 40, of Evansville was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• A Nissan Rogue worth $5,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 500 block of Elm Street.
• A CD player and speakers worth $800 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked at a home in the 1400 block of Wing Avenue. The home was also broken into, but nothing was taken.
• An XBox One and a television worth $1,047 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2800 block of East Yellowstone Drive.
• A handgun worth $150 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked at Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A Dodge Ram sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Friday while parked on Madison Avenue.
• A scooter worth $850 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $25 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Sweeney Street. The plate was recovered.
• A wallet and $500 were reported stolen Saturday from FiveStar Food Mart, 3580 New Hartford Road.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Sunday in the 3900 block of Buckland Square. The victim reported a man pointed a gun at him during an altercation.
• A bicycle worth $500 was reported stolen Sunday from Valero, 1428 W. Second St.
Traffic accidents
•A car driven by Juanita F. Brown, 79, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue struck a sport utility vehicle driven by Felicia E. Hardesty, 33, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street, and a parked vehicle at 5:23 p.m. Friday on West Fifth Street near Crabtree Avenue. Brown was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jeffrey B. Garrison, 29, of the 0-100 block of Colonial Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Deanthony M. Babb, 33, of Evansville was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
