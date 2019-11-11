The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Richard B. Aull, 58, of Mapleleaf Circle, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Robert C. Hines, 46, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking, more than $500, but less than $10,000.
• Kevin L. Kassinger, 40, of the 3400 block of Millers Fall Circle, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Kelly R. Prather, 53, of the 9900 block of Kelley Cemetary Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Erick O. Zuniga-Oviedo, 27, of Falls of Rough, was charged Saturday with driving while under the influence.
