The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Windows and siding on a home sustained $1,100 in vandalism damage Sunday in the 2600 block of West Victory Court.
• Statues, clothing, jewelry and collectibles worth $2,590 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2800 block of West Fifth Street.
• A microwave, jewelry, tools and a video game cartridge worth $3,400 were reported stolen Monday from a home in 1500 block of Center Street.
• A soundboard worth $799 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Walnut Park Drive.
• A vacant storage building was destroyed by suspected arson Wednesday in the 600 block of West Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Darrin L. Gerteisen, 53, of the 5000 block of Free Silver Road was charged Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), cultivating marijuana (less than five plants) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An Oldsmobile Aurora was reported stolen Tuesday while parked in the 12600 block of Kentucky 951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.