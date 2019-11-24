The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Samantha Stevens, 24, of the 500 block of Crittenden Street was charged Friday with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Juan Domingo-Gaspar, 53, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• John S. Martin, 62, of the 900 block of West Pettit Road was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
• Daniel H. Holland, 50, of the 6200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.