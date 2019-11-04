The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph Davidson, 34, of the 600 block of Poplar Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
• Alexander Stelkoff, 31, of the 600 block of Riley Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Shawn Sexton, 25, of the 1500 block of Richbrook Street was charged with driving under the influence.
• Joseph Biaso, 26, of Virginia, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
