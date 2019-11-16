The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan W. Stallings, 34 of the 5100 block of Newbolt Road was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Juanette Y. Warren, 52, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• John P. Beiver, 28, of Central City was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• William D. Beard, 19, homeless was Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Mary E. Carlisle, 38, of the 1000 block of East 15th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Carlos E. Carlisle Jr., 47, of the 1000 block of East 15th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Matthew T. McCoy, 21, of the 1400 block of West First Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence and theft of a controlled substance under $10,000.
• A newspaper vending machine worth $900 was reported stolen Thursday from West 12th Street near Parkview Drive.
• A motor vehicle registration decal worth $10 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked at Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett St.
• A laptop computer and a computer tower worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday from Daviess McLean Baptist Association, 2526 Lancaster Ave.
• Magic the Gathering collectible playing cards worth $13,000 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Carlton Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.