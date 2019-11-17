The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dameon M. Palmer, 37, of the 200 block of Hall Street, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Barbara A. Ijames, 72, of the 3400 block of Legacy Run, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Michael T. Hickman, 30, of the 4100 block of Nina Drive, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cheyenne B. Dennis, 19, of the 700 block of Maple Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Destiny F. Goatee, 34, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew T. McCoy, 21, of the 1400 block of West First Street, was charged Friday with theft of a controlled substance under $10,000.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Hugh Keiser, 29, of Utica, was charged Friday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Albasim T. Napperwarazz, 30, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.