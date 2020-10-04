The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chance Michael Allen, 22, of Owensboro was charged Friday with illegal possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by unlawful taking or distribution from a building of property worth between $500 and $10,000
• Johnathan Quintez McRath, 40, of Owensboro was charged Friday with trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Justin Delozier, 27, of Owensboro was charged Friday with second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher Matthew Strauss, 45, of Hartford was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
