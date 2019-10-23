The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sandra K. Sizemore, 48, of the 3800 block of Lovell Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eric N. Hatfield, 32, of Stanley was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ryan B. Baker, 40, of the 2500 block of Southtown Boulevard was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Two bicycles worth $550 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1900 block of Fawn Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A vehicle sustained a broken window and interior damage Monday during a theft at Daviess County Board of Education, 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.