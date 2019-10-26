The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James D. Archie, 43, of the 2400 block of French Street was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $600 was reported stolen Wednesday from the Holiday Inn, 701 W. First St.
• An iPhone 10 was reported stolen Wednesday from Sparkle Bright Car Wash, 620 Emory Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Firearms and tools worth $3,300 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of Georgia Lane
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday break-in from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of U.S. 60. The vehicle had a window smashed during the incident.
