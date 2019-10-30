The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Destiny H. Mosley, 27, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• Landon S. Stinnett, 23, of the 2000 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Travis Lamb, 23, of Centertown was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), sell/transfer of a simulated controlled substance and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Destiny Howard, 22, of the 2400 block of West 10th Street was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Brian S. Quinn, 33, of the 2600 block of West Fifth Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Boots worth $69 were reported stolen Saturday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St. The boots were recovered.
• A Harley-Davidson worth $7,000 was stolen Monday from a home in the 300 block of East 27th Street.
• A bicycle worth $900 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 1800 block Bonnie Castle Drive.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at Bullets Pawn, 301 East 18th St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Michael P. Ritter, 24, of the 2900 block of East Yellowstone Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Reshira M. Wilson, 39, of Evansville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Brandi N. Kougher, 35, of Drakesboro was charged Monday with second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• A pickup truck, a van and a storage building were broken into Monday at a home in the 2700 block of Woodland Drive. Nothing was taken.
Kentucky State Police
• Lucas Anderson, 26, of Utica was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
