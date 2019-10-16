The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kristina L. Statts, 35, of the 1200 block of West Parkdale Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Brian Ison, 39, of the 3800 block of Bentree Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Christian D. Mattingly, 21, of the 600 block of Orchard Street was charged Monday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• David J. Barnett, 19, of the 700 block of Plum Street was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation.
• A mountain bike, cash and a cellphone worth $413 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
• Unknown prescription drugs were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
• Merchandise worth $1,839 was reported stolen Monday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St. The items were recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A bookbag containing Bibles and cash was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle. The items were recovered.
