The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rosemary Bland, 18, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Rashad Lamar Thompson, 33, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary.
• Todd Elliott Carpenter, 52, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Tammie Lynn Criss, 54, of Lewisport was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
• David Wayne Miles, 39, of Whitesville was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Pete Paris, 41, of Cannelton was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
