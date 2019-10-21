The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kyea L. Smith, 19, of the 900 block of Walnut Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree robbery and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Angela K. Rose, 52, of the 100 block of West 21st Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
