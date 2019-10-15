The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Timothy A. Hinton, 20, of the 2400 block of West 10th Street was charged Sunday with trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces but under 5 pounds, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Derek J. Bush, 21, of the 4100 block of Whitetail Court was charged Sunday with trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces but under 5 pounds, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Kelly F. Lowe, 42, of Cave City was charged Sunday with third-degree assault and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Tools worth $1,309 were reported stolen Thursday from a trailer parked in the 4500 block of Lucky Strike Loop. The trailer sustained $975 in damage during the theft.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Hathaway Street.
• A watch, keys, cash, cigarettes and a driver's license worth $336 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1300 block of East 15th Street.
• A china dish set worth $200 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of West Third Street.
• A temporary vehicle tag was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of St. Ann Street. The tag was recovered.
• A firearm discharge was reported at 4:43 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hathaway Street. Three shell casings were found, but no injuries or damage were reported.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West Fourth Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by James E. Boyd, 40, of the 2700 block of West Sixth Street and a motorcycle driven by David W. Redmon, 28, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive. Redmon was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Benjamin L. Brumley, 29, of the 3500 block of Winchester Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:43 p.m. Friday on U.S. 60 near U.S. 231. They were a car driven by Christie M. Berry, 26, of the 100 block of Partridge Loop and a car driven by Christopher D. Richard, 33, of Beaver Dam. Richards was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Kaitlyn Herring, 25, of Beaver Dam was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
